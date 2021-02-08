Wichita County commissioners, local human trafficking awareness group team up for state grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following recent events related to human trafficking in Wichita County, one local group is determined to do something about it.

Southern Grit Advocacy is partnering with Wichita County commissioners to apply for a grant that would supply them with funds to educate the public.

This statewide grant is for county projects that help prevent, investigate or prosecute sexual exploitation.

Southern Grit officials and county commissioners know this funding can do a lot of good in preventing trafficking and saving lives.

“I think people are becoming more aware of it. I think it’s been going on for a long time. It’s just hidden,” Southern Grit Advocacy Executive Director Vicky Payne said.

Southern Grit Advocacy has been around for a little more than a year. The nonprofit dedicated to preventing human trafficking has presented information to almost 300 people and has partnered with several local entities.

Now they are partnering with Wichita County commissioners to apply for a grant that would give them funds to do even more.

“We’re the perfect fit for that because we’re already there. We’re already here and we’re already available to help people,” Payne said.

The grant that only counties can apply for would give funds to the county that would be used to help prevent sexual exploitation.

The county would hold onto the funds, Southern Grit would supply invoices for the funds and the county would report back to the governor’s office.

The grant would be used to supply materials and software and hire part-time employees who would educate students and parents on the dangers of human trafficking.

“We don’t think of that thing possibly happening in our community but it’s happening all over the state,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. “People need to be looking and aware and taking advantage, especially for children to be involved.”

With recent arrests revealing trafficking in the area, Payne said this program would help Southern Grit continue to raise awareness.

“Law enforcement in this area used to not be trained on it. And now, you know, all law enforcement has to get trained on it at least once every three years. Now, educators have to get trained on it. And so as people get educated, that they’re gonna recognize it, and hopefully, be able to intervene,” Payne said.

A community partnership to not only raise awareness but raise people to know the signs.

The minimum amount Southern Grit can receive is $10,000 but they have requested $105,687.