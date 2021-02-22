Wichita County Commissioners oppose bill limiting money spent on local lobbying

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners approved a motion opposing a bill on Monday.

It would ban local governments from spending tax dollars on lobbying in Austin.

The main stance against the bill is that it would prohibit funds used to join and support non-profit county associations that provide collective communication to state legislators.

That’s something Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said is vital to local government.

“As long as they put the same rules on themselves as they want to put on local government, then i think it’s good, but I’m tired of that do as I say not as I do type thing,” Gossom said.

So. Gossom will continue oppose as long as they try to prevent local lobbying, while higher elected officials are still sent to lobby in Washington.

Judge Gossom added he’s spoken with citizens who support sending local officials to Austin for lobbying, because local elected officials know more of what’s going on for them than higher elected officials at the capitol.