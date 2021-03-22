Wichita County Commissioners provide FEMA update post-winter storm

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One thing we were reminded recently, Texas is just not made for snow and sub-zero temperatures.

For many, they are still dealing with the aftermath of that winter storm, which includes Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts and Precinct Four.

“Even though we have a building with heat that we never lost power on, it’s still just more than we can compensate on,” Watts said.

Watts showed Federal Emergency Management Agency officials around his precinct, anchored by Electra, and highlighted the damage to the precinct four-building, along with some other areas that suffered.

“It took some gravel with it on our gravel roads in precinct four, we had to replace that material and blade those roads back out,” Watts said.

Wichita County is joined by dozens of other counties eligible to apply for FEMA assistance, so it could take some time.

“It was such a large disaster with over 100 counties being approved for assistance that made it pretty large to deal with,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

But it’s worth it, as Watts anticipates the FEMA help could save the county $40,000 – $60,000.

“That gives you an idea of the kind of money that otherwise, we’d just be out that money, and have to hold that money on another project to compensate for the loss we took on the winter storm,” Watts said.

And even though the deadline for Texas governmental entities was last Friday, Wichita County residents still can easily apply.

“I think if people haven’t gotten that claim in, they need to go to the department of emergency management and there’s a website, it will tell you how to process, where to click on that and try and go process your claim,” Gossom said.

Aiming to help out not only the county, but all those throughout it too.

“Hopefully, we’re going to get some help and we’ll move forward with this and not have to feel the sting of paying for it out of our own pockets,” Watts said.

Less stress while trying to clean up the winter storm mess.

If you want information on how you can still apply through FEMA, you can apply online by clicking here.

If you need accommodations or assistance filling out your FEMA application -call 800-621-3362 or tty 800-462-7585.