1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita Co. judge speaks out after decision to revoke Live Safe, Work Safe order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to reopen nonessential businesses on May 1, Wichita County commissioners voted to revoke their Live Safe, Work Safe order enacted on April 25.

That order reopened all non-essential businesses in the county. Those businesses that opened since April 25 that don’t fall within the governor’s order must remain closed or close again Friday. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said businesses should read the governor’s order to determine if they can open.

“So look at those. Make sure you’re in compliance. But if you are licensed of some sort from the state of Texas, pay real close attention,”Judge Gossom said.

Judge Gossom also said the Wichita Falls shelter in place order is still in effect and city officials will meet later this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News