Wichita Co. judge speaks out after decision to revoke Live Safe, Work Safe order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement to reopen nonessential businesses on May 1, Wichita County commissioners voted to revoke their Live Safe, Work Safe order enacted on April 25.

That order reopened all non-essential businesses in the county. Those businesses that opened since April 25 that don’t fall within the governor’s order must remain closed or close again Friday. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said businesses should read the governor’s order to determine if they can open.

“So look at those. Make sure you’re in compliance. But if you are licensed of some sort from the state of Texas, pay real close attention,”Judge Gossom said.

Judge Gossom also said the Wichita Falls shelter in place order is still in effect and city officials will meet later this week.