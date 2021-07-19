Wichita County Commissioners see decrease in county project bids

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioners received and took action on bids and re-bids, including county road material bids.

Judge Woody Gossom says they’re seeing this trend on just about any project the county puts up. He says due to the increase in demand across the country for materials, it’s led them to not receive any bids at all on some projects.

“As we go into the summer paving season, the competition for materials and any outside sources of labor, it’s really tough,” Gossom said.