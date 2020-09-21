Wichita County commissioners set budget for 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Wichita County commissioners met Monday morning to discuss the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and resolutions for the county’s software issues.

There were discussions about adjusting the tax rate or voting on a no new tax rate which would come out slightly less than the money the county raised last year.

Commissioners ended up relying on fund balances and reserves to transfer in.

The county also has a fair amount of money in requests for new equipment.

“We will pay for that if we can afford to do it and there is about a million dollars or so into that five million dollars in the budget is an emergency fund and that’s there in case we have problems with revenue that nobody can predict right now,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Commissioners also discussed the road and bridge budget and have made adjustments for the next coming year and are going according to plan.

Gossom said he worries what COVID will do to many businesses in the county.

Also during commissioner’s court, Wichita County leaders gave the green light to the information technology department to hire an expert to help with ongoing issues with the county’s software system.

Last year, the county underwent a massive software update with Tyler Odyssey, which is used for courts and jail records.

But the transition has proven to be a growing pain for county employees.

Gossom said one of the main issues is system glitches, which in turn causes backlogs for the courthouse.

“I heard of a lot of different things I’m not that tech-oriented to say or know we are way too slow in getting it to work, but we have already been on the dance floor this long so we are going to finish the dance with the company we are with,” Gossom said.

The software expert will be hired at an hourly rate of up to $50.00.

Gossom believes this should allow employees to have better tech services and speed up the process better than the current software