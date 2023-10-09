WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County officials want to hear from you.

“Your ideas, your thoughts, that’s what we need to function at our peak,” Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

A slate of town halls will be held in each county precinct.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson and the commissioner of the precinct will offer an update on the county government and discuss challenges and opportunities for 2024.

“It’s kind of hard for people to come down to commissioners court on Monday mornings, so we’re trying to get out in the community,” Beauchamp said. “We can tell them what we have going on, the things that are on our priority list, and hear back from our constituents to let us know what they’re thinking about the county as well.”

An accomplishment so far, Beauchamp highlighted, is remodeling facilities to make it more public-friendly. But he also noted the water damage sustained in 30th District Court.

“It’s been a challenge, but challenge accepted,” Beauchamp continued. “And, I think we’re moving on and doing bigger and better things.”

As 2024 quickly approaches, Beauchamp said Old State Road will be resurfaced without raising additional tax dollars.

“Just for comparison, $1.1 million is about equal to my annual operating budget,” he said. “So we are able to do that without raising additional taxes and do a project the same size of my entire year budget.”

As commissioners work to make the county great.

County Judge Jim Johnson and Beauchamp said they want citizens to know if they can’t attend the town hall in their precinct, they are invited to attend any other meeting.

Here’s a look at the times and locations for each town hall:

For more information, visit the County Commissioner’s website.