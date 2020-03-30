Wichita County commissioners tweak order

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners make small changes to the county-wide shelter in place order, just less than 24 hours after issued.

Grave-side and other funerals will still be limited to 10 people during this time.

It also allows Gossom to give interim approval of a variation that was requested by one of the cities in the county. This power allows the county to have over arching coverage so if a city’s shelter in place expires, the counties still applies.

Gossom said they could turn their attention to grocery stores in the coming days.

“I’m not sure if they are going to rise to those occasions but it’s going to happen or drastic measures, it could be that all groceries had to be picked up or delivered, I don’t want us to get to that, cause that’s difficult to have the ability to order online and pay,” Gossom said.

Another amendment today allows golfer to play alone, with at least 50 feet separating each person.

It also covers disc golf as long as players are respecting the 6 foot requirement.