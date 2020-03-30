Breaking News
Meals on Wheels volunteer tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Wichita County commissioners tweak order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners make small changes to the county-wide shelter in place order, just less than 24 hours after issued.

Grave-side and other funerals will still be limited to 10 people during this time.

It also allows Gossom to give interim approval of a variation that was requested by one of the cities in the county. This power allows the county to have over arching coverage so if a city’s shelter in place expires, the counties still applies.

Gossom said they could turn their attention to grocery stores in the coming days.

“I’m not sure if they are going to rise to those occasions but it’s going to happen or drastic measures, it could be that all groceries had to be picked up or delivered, I don’t want us to get to that, cause that’s difficult to have the ability to order online and pay,” Gossom said.

Another amendment today allows golfer to play alone, with at least 50 feet separating each person.

It also covers disc golf as long as players are respecting the 6 foot requirement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News