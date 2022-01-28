WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 3 new COVID-19 related deaths. The Health District also confirmed cases of the omicron variant from a lab.

On Thursday, January 27, the Health District received 5 positive COVID-19 results from Solaris Diagnostics Laboratory in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The genotype interpretation for these 5 specimens detected the Omicron variant B.1.1.529.

Of the three deaths, one of the patients was in their 40’s and two patients were in their 80’s. Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 538.

16 COVID-19 related deaths were reported during the week ending on January 28, 2022.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 23 47 136 132 182

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 178 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 32,084.

For the week ending on January 28, 2022, there were 2,042 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, marking three consecutive weeks with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 82 hospitalizations in Wichita County, five fewer than the 87 hospitalizations reported Thursday, January 27.

For the week ending on January 28, 2022, hospitalizations in Wichita County decreased by 20.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 4,082 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 82 patients hospitalized and 4,000 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 3,410 active cases

— 3,410 active cases Burkburnett — 299 active cases

— 299 active cases Iowa Park — 284 active cases

— 284 active cases Electra — 89 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending January 28, 2022, there are 2,042 new cases, 16 COVID-19 related deaths, 82 hospitalizations, and 1,967 new recoveries in Wichita County.

The positivity rate for the week ending on January 28 was 51%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 88.6%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 01/24 911 6 98 (-4) 01/25 247 1 96 (-2) 01/26 407 3 97 (+1) 01/27 299 3 87 (-10) 01/28 178 3 82 (-5) Total 2,042 16 -20

Lou Kreidler, Director of Public Health, said in Tuesday, January 4’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting the spike in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

“Even though we haven’t identified it yet through sequence testing here in our community, I can almost guarantee that omicron is here in our community,” Kreidler said. “I expect we’ll continue to see a spike of cases in our community, especially given our vaccination rate is so low.”

As of Friday, January 28, the omicron variant was confirmed to be present in at least five samples sent to a diagnostics laboratory.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,617 Fully Vaccinated 57,869 Booster Shot 21,910

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

