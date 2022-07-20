WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of a $4 million project to upgrade the Wichita County Courthouse, the 60-year-old elevators are being upgraded. But while one elevator is being worked on, leaving one operational elevator for the public and staff to use, the second elevator is now shut down, with only the stairwell accessible.

Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they have found a solution. The third elevator that is used to transfer inmates is now accessible for the public to use until the first elevator is finished.

In the process of upgrading the more than a century-year-old building, Beauchamp said the project has had some ups and downs.

“We were down to one elevator again,” Beauchamp said. “We had already identified that they were near the end of their life, and we hoped that Elevator Two would last long enough to get us through the project. Well, it hasn’t.”

Beauchamp said they would repair the second elevator, even though finding the parts for the six-decade-old elevators would be costly, but he said he has a solution.

“It leaves us with the option of using what is the third elevator in the building, which is a perfectly functional elevator that’s recently been inspected back in May,” Beauchamp said. “It’s in perfectly good order, it’s just not the nicest elevator in the world.”

Beauchamp said there are about five steps you have to go down to access the elevator, so what about those that are wheelchair bound or handicapped?

“If the individual is wheelchair bound or needs additional assistance, they will be able to enter the building through a secondary entrance on Sixth Street,” Beauchamp said. “There is security posted inside the building; you will be able to walk down what was a fire escape corridor and what functions as a fire escape corridor, and into the building there.”

Beauchamp asks that the public be patient with this ongoing project and said it will be well worth it once it’s finished.

According to Beauchamp, the upgrades to the first elevator should be complete around the beginning of next year. Then, focus will shift to the second elevator.