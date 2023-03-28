WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County officials are reporting a current flooding situation at the Wichita County Courthouse affecting the county’s largest courtroom.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said in a press release on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, that plumbing work being conducted on the fourth floor of the courthouse resulted in a substantial water leak.

Judge Johnson said the water then spread quickly and caused flooding in the 30th District Courtroom and offices, the Court Administrator’s office, and the County Clerk’s office.

According to Judge Jim Johnson, no public services have been shut down at this time due to the event.

“Though we are still determining the extent of the damage, I am confident that our county family will do everything in our power to minimize the impact of this to the public,” Johnson said. “Once the situation stabilizes, we’ll provide further information on affected operations.”

Judge Johnson and Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp are expected to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.