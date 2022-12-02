WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19-related deaths from November 6, 2022, to December 2, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 remains 603.

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 150 208

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 109 new COVID-19 cases for the time period of November 6, 2022, to December 2, 2022.

There are 6 (6%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 103 (94%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 69 new re-infection cases. Of those, 3 (4%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 66 (96%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 12.2%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 6 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County as of December 2, 2022.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized, 6 are vaccine breakthrough cases; those 6 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. 1 case is a re-infection.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

As of December 2, 2022, there are 128 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 6 hospitalized and 122 recovering from home.

The breakdown of the number of active COVID-19 cases per city in Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 102 active cases

— 102 active cases Burkburnett — 11 active cases

— 11 active cases Iowa Park — 13 active cases

— 13 active cases Electra — 2 active cases

Monthly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the time period of November 6, 2022, to December 2, 2022, the Health District is reporting 109 new cases, no deaths, 6 hospitalizations, and 49 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that four-week time period was 12.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 94%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

The Health District published a reminder on its website that the holidays are a good time to get caught up on vaccinations before family gatherings begin. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

The updated Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available and recommended by the CDC, and includes protection against the predominant Omicron strain.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: