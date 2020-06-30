Wichita County Day One Early Voting results

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 500 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting in Wichita County for the July 14 runoffs.

The Republicans saw 489 votes Monday with the highest turnout at Sikes Senter Mall, the Republican ballot includes the runoff election for the District 13 Congressional race.

The Democratic primary runoff saw 75 Wichita County voters cast ballots on day one of early voting, 49 of those votes were cast at the mall. The Democratic ballot includes the democratic candidates running for Congressional District 31 and the Texas Senate Democratic runoff race.

Social distancing rules are in place as well as sanitizing measures for machines after each voter. You can find detailed information on each candidate, sample ballots, times and locations for voting can be found on TexomasHomepage.com