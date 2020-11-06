Wichita County Democrats headquarters burglarized

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Democrat’s headquarters was burglarized Thursday night according to police.

The incident happened at 7:31 p.m. at the headquarters located in the 3300 block of Kemp Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials said officers responded to a call regarding a burglary of a building.

According to reports, a male with long hair, no shirt on and an orange sweatshirt over his faces busted out windows and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said they observed damage to the windows, shattered glass on the ground.

Officers at the scene said they also found blood and a hammer, and some writing was on the hammer.

According to authorities, the subject could not be located after officers followed a trail of blood that ended in a drainage ditch.

Police said they are checking the area for any surveillance footage that may be available.

Chair of the Wichita County Democratic Party Janel Ponder Smith issued the following statement in response to the burglary:

“We are saddened that because we hold different views from someone else, the building housing our headquarters has been burglarized. We know this doesn’t represent everyone in Wichita County who holds political views that are different from ours. In fact, we just finished working for six days with our Republican counterparts verifying thousands of mail-in ballots. We all worked for the common goal of making sure every vote counted and respected the right for each to have our own opinions on politics, football teams, and what we eat for breakfast. With today’s political climate, it is more important than ever that, as we recognize we each have the right to our own views, that right doesn’t extend to causing harm to someone else. No words, fists, sledgehammers or guns are to be used to silence anyone’s voice.” — Janel Ponder Smith, Chair of the Wichita County Democratic Party

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.