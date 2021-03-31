Wichita County deputies searching for suspect after pickup reported stolen

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A reported stolen vehicle near Highway 79 turned into a manhunt involving the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m., authorities said Wichita County deputies received a report that a subject was following a stolen truck out of Dean.

While en route to the call, officials said deputies received information that the subject left the vehicle and took off running into a heavily wooded area on Mesa Road.

According to Chief Deputy Melvin Joyner, multiple agencies assisted in the search of the subject utilizing K9s and drones, but the suspect was not located.

After further investigation, it was learned that the person had taken a vehicle to a shop in Dean and that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Investigators said the subject showed up Wednesday in a white Ford Pickup, which was later found to have been stolen, and that is when the victim began following the vehicle. The Ford truck had not been reported stolen as of the time of the call, at which time deputies took a stolen vehicle report and made a recovery.

The incident is still under investigation as the search for the suspect continues.