Wichita County deputy chases, tases suspect twice

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy says he tased a man twice after he resisted being handcuffed following a car chase.

Arraud Berry was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest after he was taken into custody early Saturday morning, according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

The deputy said he tried to stop Berry for speeding on Scott but he kept going and sped up when he got on Central Freeway heading north. The pursuit continued for about three miles according to the deputy and the suspect ran through at least one stop sign.

The deputy says the car finally stopped in the 4200 block of Burkburnett Road and the driver got out quickly.

He said he ordered the driver to turn around and get on the ground but the driver refused and kept turning toward him, so he fired his taser into him.

The deputy said the driver went to the ground but refused to put his hands behind his back, so he energized the taser again and with the help of a second deputy Berry was put in handcuffs.