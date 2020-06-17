Wichita County director of health answers concerns of restaurants and bars closing due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Wichita County sees new cases of COVID-19, some have questioned what would it take for restaurants and bars to close a second time around.

When an employee tests positive, a case manager for the health district works with this employee to evaluate risk factors. Two bars, two restaurants and a dental office have now closed their doors since one or more of their employees tested positive. However, there are some establishments that remain open, even after they had an employee test positive.



“You can’t say if you have one case in the facility that you’ll be required to close,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District director of health Lou Kreidler said. “But if you have one case in a facility depending on the size and the amount of exposure you may need to close because you’re going to have a large number of the individuals that came in contact with that person in quarantine so you don’t have the staffing for that. So there really is no one simple answer for that question.”

Kreidler also said cases will continue to rise if people don’t social distance and wear their masks properly when going out.