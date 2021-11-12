Wichita County District Attorney announces plans to seek reelection

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie Friday announced he will seek reelection for a second four-year term.

“I’m very proud of our team at the District Attorney’s Office and the work we have done to lock up child predators and violent offenders,” Gillespie said. “Since August, we have tried 8 jury trials, four of which resulted in life sentences. Protecting children is our number one priority.”

When running for his first term, Gillespie pledged to be in the courtroom, fighting for justice.

In October, Gillespie was on the trial team that secured a life sentence without parole from a jury on Michael Corey for continuous sexual abuse of three children.

“I am really proud of our team and that record, especially since the courts were shut down for 16 months during COVID,” Gillespie said. “Our office has been aggressive in jury trials keeping the public safe and fighting for justice.”

In addition to the Michael Corey case, Gillespie said he was also proud of securing multiple life sentences against Jason Carlile for multiple acts of child sexual abuse with multiple victims.

“By locking up Michael Corey and Jason Carlile and offenders like them, we make sure they are never again able to harm a child,” Gillespie said.

For a second term, Gillespie said he sees two pressing priorities:

Continuing to fight for justice in court against sexual and violent offenders Working through the COVID backlog of cases from the 15 months of no jury trials.

“If the voters trust me with a second term, I will continue to be in court leading the fight against sexual and violent offenders as I have done in this term,” Gillespie said.

Furthermore, Gillespie said he has a plan to deal with the COVID backlog.

“During the 15 months that we had no jury trials due to the pandemic, our office reviewed and prioritized all pending cases and developed a specific plan to handle the COVID backlog. We have been executing that plan since trials resumed in August,” Gillespie said.