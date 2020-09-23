Wichita County District Clerk’s office closed to walk-ins after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Clerk’s Office has closed its office to walk-in customers until at least Wednesday, October 7 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office, located at 900 7th Street, room 303, will remain open to the public by appointment and for assistance by telephone.

The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District informed the office Wednesday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and that it is considered a “low risk” exposure to the public.

Potential public exposure to the positive employee may have occurred during the week of September 21 thru 23.

Officials with the District Clerk’s Office advise anyone who visited the District Clerk’s office during this time period and begins to experience symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Public Health District.

For assistance by Wichita County District Clerk’s Office staff, please call (940) 766-8100 ext. 8190.

Please see the full press release from the Wichita County District Clerk’s Office below: