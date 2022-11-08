WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The polling locations have closed across Wichita County and results are beginning to come in for the 2022 November Midterm Elections, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Wichita County Clerk’s Office has released the unofficial results from early voting in Wichita County, which was held between Monday, October 24 and Friday, November 4, 2022.

The County Clerk’s Office said 19,822 of the almost 79,000 registered voters went to early voting polling locations to cast their ballots before Election Day, about 25% voter turnout.

Please find the unofficial early voting results from Wichita County below:

Governor of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — 15,002 (75.9%)

Beto O’Rourke (D) — 4,552 (23.03%)

Mark Tippetts (L) — 162 (0.82%)

Delilah Barrios (G) — 50 (0.25%) Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick (R) — 14,688 (74.63%)

Mike Collier (D) — 4,541 (23.07%)

Shanna Steele (L) — 452 (2.18%) Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton (R) — 14,525 (74.08%)

Rochelle Garza (D) — 4,654 (23.74%)

Mark Ash (L) — 428 (2.3%) Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller (R) — 14,860 (76.2%)

Susan Hays (D) — 4,641 (23.8%) Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian (R) — 14,730 (75.58%)

Luke Warford (D) — 4,234 (21.73%) Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar (R) — 14,863 (76.05%)

Janet T. Dudding (D) — 4,361 (22.31%) U.S. House District 13 Ronny Jackson (R) — 14,927 (75.63%)

Kathleen Brown (D) — 4,811 (24.37%) Texas House District 69 James Frank (R) — 14,835 (75.89%)

Walter Coppage (D) — 4,298 (21.99%)

Michael Neumann (L) — 414 (2.12%) Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson (R) — 15,151 (77.5%)

Janaye Evans (D) — 4,399 (22.5%) WFISD Trustee — Place 5 Jim Johnson — 1,488 (72.16%)

Tom Bursey — 574 (27.84%) WFISD Trustee — At Large Sandy Camp — 7,042 (59.42%)

Mark Hood — 4,809 (40.58%) Mark Hood has withdrawn from the race City View ISD School Board Bryan Reitsma — 172 (25.71%)

Charlotte Beaver — 262 (39.16%)

Susan Robertson — 186 (27.8%)

Dayton Collins — 49 (7.32%)

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.