Wichita County early voting delay scare explained

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lines were long around Wichita Falls as early voting got underway Tuesday for the 2020 general election.

With some even waiting more than two and a half hours at the HomeZone location.

But getting there wasn’t as smooth as you’d expect, a delay scare put early voting on Tuesday in the county in jeopardy.

Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannan said the state updated voter registration a few weeks ago, messing with some of their smaller districts caused problems beyond their control.

She added this was the first time she’s experienced this kind of situation so close to the start of early voting.

“Luckily we found it on Friday and not today, so we’ve been working with the state through the weekend,” Bohannon said. “Got it fixed about 1:30 this morning, so we ran with it.”

Those problems were resolved just in time, when we last spoke Bohannan around 2 p.m., 1,006 people voted in Wichita County.

For comparison, throughout the entire first day of early voting in 2016, there were around 2,700 voters and about 2,400 in the 2012 general election.

But don’t worry, if you still haven’t received a mail-in ballot they are still working on sending them all out.

Early voting ends October 30, so there’s still plenty of time to head out, find all county and surrounding area polling locations here!