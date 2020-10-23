Wichita County early voting turnout on pace to exceed 2016

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As early voting continues in Wichita County, total turnout numbers are projected to top the early voting totals for both 2012 and 2016 at their current pace.

Despite early voting numbers beginning to taper off slightly from the first week of voting in Wichita County, about 2,000 or more people are still casting their ballots daily between the six polling locations.

The 10 day total through Thursday, October 22 is 20,284 with eight days left to vote early ahead of the November general election.

In 2012, early voting turnout ahead of the November election totaled 25,777.

In 2016, the early voting total was 30,845 for Wichita County.

With eight days remaining and a daily number near 2,000 voters, the total early voting numbers in 2020 would exceed both numbers if daily voting numbers continue at their current pace.

The heaviest turnout since early voting began was the first day, October 13, when almost 2,400 people voted.

The lowest single day turnout thus far in early voting was slightly more than 1,000 on Sunday, October 18.

2,127 voters turned out on Thursday, October 22.

The voting location with the highest total turnout so far is The Home Zone, located on Fairway Boulevard, which has seen 5,064 people cast their ballots.

Early voting ends Friday, October 30.