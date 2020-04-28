Wichita County earns failing grade for social distancing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County has received an “F” letter grade for social distancing, according to the Social Distancing Scoreboard released by Unacast.

According to their website, Unacast created the scoreboard and update it daily “to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level.”

The website grades based on the average score of the following three metrics:

Percent Change in Average Distance Traveled Wichita County : D (25-40% decrease) A decrease greater than 70% earned an “A”

Percent Change in Non-essential Visitation Wichita County: F (less than 55% decrease) A decrease greater than 70% earned an “A”

Decrease in Human Encounters (Compared to National Baseline) Wichita County: F (less than 40%) A decrease in 94% or greater earned an “A”



Currently, the World Health Organization and the Center for Desease Control both maintain social distancing is the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

You can view the full breakdown, as well as compare the results of Wichita County to that of surrounding counties, by clicking here.