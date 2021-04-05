Wichita County eases mask requirements

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County commissioners made some changes to the order to have masks in all county buildings Monday morning.

Effective immediately, buildings without a courtroom do not have to require people entering the building to wear masks, but any individual office can decide if they want masks to be worn while conducting business.

“Most of our departments once they’re in their offices, they’re not wearing their masks, ” Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said. “I think if we have a rule in place and we’re not doing it I think it makes us look a little bad.”

This reason along with Wichita County’s low number of active COVID-19 cases inspired Fincannon to bring this item to this other commissioners to give the pubic a choice in wearing masks when entering county buildings.

“My whole deal is I don’t think the government as a group of body as us should be telling our citizens to wear a mask or to not wear a mask.”

Three precinct barns in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, and Burkburnett do not have to require maks for people entering the building and the same policy also applies to the Annex building on Scott Street, the jail, and the law enforcement center. Sheriff David Duke said he will still require masks in the jail and the LEC.

“Commissioner Fincannon reported this morning that he didn’t think Tommy Smyth would require masks to do transactions in the tax office, but he has a very good system and barries put up that people can transact business, but not necessarily any direct air contact between the clerk and the parton.” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Currently, the Texas Supreme Court has an order that says social distancing protocols and masks are required in court proceedings until June 1. Gossom think an order to remove masks from all county buildings may not happen until after that date.