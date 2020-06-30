Wichita County enacts order regarding large gatherings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom Tuesday issued a new order effective immediately in an effort to control large gatherings as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

The order comes as concerns mount over the increasing rate of positive COVID-19 test results, and possible increase of cases resulting from large gatherings for Fourth of July celebrations around the county.

Gov. Abbott has given counties the authority to require prior approval of outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Under this order, the county judge has authority to approve or prohibit such gatherings.

There are exceptions to the authority, such as religious gatherings.

Judge Gossom said the order applies to both public and private gatherings anywhere in the unincorporated parts of Wichita County.

Offenders are subject to a fine not to exceed $500.

Judge Gossom will meet with the media this afternoon to give more details on this order such as where and to whom it applies, including planned or spontaneous Fourth of July celebrations.

Please find the full order from Judge Gossom below: