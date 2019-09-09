Wichita County final Odyssey payment on hold

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL) — $161,053 was set to be transferred from the Wichita County General Fund Non-Departmental Capital Expenditures Budget to the Tyler Software Fund for the rest of Odyssey software implementation costs Monday during commissioners court.

Commissioner Jeff Watts asked the item on today’s agenda be moved from consent to general business, wanting to discuss what the commissioners should do.

Citing ongoing issues with Odyssey, like entering in grand jury indictments, receipts at the district clerks office among others, it was debated whether or not the funds should be given to the company until the problems are resolved.



However, due to potential legal issues, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom decided to not take any action until all options are reviewed.

“I wanna look closer, I want to visit with our counsel before we, create what sounds like a good idea here, hold their check when you’re creating a contractual error that might have penalties to it,” Gossom said.

Judge Gossom believes waiting a week on any decision will not cause any issues.