Wichita County Health District offering Quit Tobacco course

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) distributed a health advisory on August 30, due to an increase in cases of severe pulmonary illnesses among people who vape.
Public Health Region 2/3, which includes Wichita County, has the highest number of vaping-associated severe lung disease in Texas.
One recommendation from the CDC is to quit using the vape device or ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery system).
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will offer a Quit Tobacco course starting on October 15.
The classes will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. class. Each participant must attend all four classes to complete the course.
To sign up for the free course or to find out more information, contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or Amanda.kennedy@wichitafallstx