Wichita County Health District offering Quit Tobacco course

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) distributed a health advisory on August 30, due to an increase in cases of severe pulmonary illnesses among people who vape.

Public Health Region 2/3, which includes Wichita County, has the highest number of vaping-associated severe lung disease in Texas.

One recommendation from the CDC is to quit using the vape device or ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery system).

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will offer a Quit Tobacco course starting on October 15.

The classes will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. class. Each participant must attend all four classes to complete the course.

To sign up for the free course or to find out more information, contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or Amanda.kennedy@wichitafallstx