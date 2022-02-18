WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reporting one new COVID-19 related death Friday.

That brings the week’s total to nine and a total of 563 since the start of the pandemic.

They also reported 23 new active COVID-19 cases ending the week with a total of 128.

A drastic decline in the numbers we have been seeing over the course of the pandemic.

Things are starting to look a bit positive for Wichita County as COVID-19 numbers continue on a downward trend.

Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said this is what they were hoping for since the Omicron variant first surfaced in the County.

“A virus’ main job is to survive and so it continues to mutate and change,” Kreidler said. “What we had seen in other areas was that with the Omicron that you would see a stark increase in cases but you would also see this drastic decline and that’s what we saw, one week we had 900 cases on a Monday and by the next week those numbers were drastically reduced.”

Kreidler said this week alone is proof of that, reporting a total of 128 active COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve had fewer cases in an entire week than we’ve had in most days than when we were at the height of the Omicron surge so we’re really hopeful that we’ll continue to see a decline,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said though, there are still over 40 people who are hospitalized, 26 in critical condition and she wants the community to know we are still not out of the woods just yet.

In fact, Kreidler said though not yet in our areas, we should be aware and cautious of other variants out there.

“In Houston and Dallas counties they have identified the super Omicron variant so it is supposed to be much more aggressive, spread much quicker,” Kreidler said.

Dr. Keith Williamson, MSU’s Medical Director said the cases on campus also mirror this drastic decline the county sees.

“Back after Delta, I said we’re done with the surges, I don’t we’ll have anymore but this virus has a lot of surprises doesn’t it,” Williamson said. “We saw a very dramatic sudden spike in cases to highest numbers we’ve seen on campus, in a given day at the peak, we were almost a third to half again what we experienced during the original outbreak in early 2020.”

Williamson said the campus as of Friday has just one active COVID-19 case.

Kreidler said the biggest concern right now is what the numbers will look like as residents return from trips on Spring Break.

The county still has 724 backlog cases from outside agencies to get through as well.