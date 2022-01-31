WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic brought countless pre-existing problems to the forefront of many people’s minds.

“The thing is, when you receive those calls you try to help them and there’s no help out there for them so just as a giving heart, you try to look for ways to help,” Wichita County Precinct Two Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said.

Food insecurities, which were the subject of those are the calls Fincannon was receiving from his constituents.

Folks in more rural areas weren’t able to access the certain city’s Meals on Wheels program.

“With the Red Door here and with Jackie, they had told me they were researching a truck to do a county-wide distribution for some years,” Fincannon said. “And I thought it would be worth presenting that to the Commissioners’ Court.”

So that’s what Fincannon did, using ARPA funds approved to aid the ongoing problem made worse by the pandemic he presented a check to the Kitchen & Red Door Executive Director Jackie Hamm for a new truck.

“This has been a dream of ours for about five years, to be able to service the entire county of Wichita, there are so many seniors that need a meal out there and for us to check on them,” Hamm said.

A new truck will allow them to distribute more items to more area Meals on Wheels programs.

“We’re not the only ones involved in the Meals on Wheels program in Wichita County, we have Iowa Park and Burkburnett and Electra and we won’t be going inside theirs, but we’re going to be a complement to their services also and get those rural areas and those rural citizens of the county,” Hamm said.

All in an effort to help more people.

“This has been an ongoing problem for a long time, but when these people call you, these elderly people, and they’re wondering what kind of help they can get, it means a lot to be able to help them out,” Fincannon said.

With the new truck on backorder, like so much else, they anticipate getting the ball rolling on this in April or May.