Wichita County Health District hosts 2nd mass Vaccination Clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Public Health District will be hosting their

mass vaccination clinic this Saturday, January 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the MPEC.

The clinic is appointment based, the Health District will use their current waiting list to schedule appointments. The Health District asks that residents DO NOT call the Health District asking for an appointment.

Multiple staff will be calling and scheduling appointments from different phone lines at the

Health District. There is not one specific phone number that will be used. The Health District asks residents to please answer any unknown numbers, including SPAM calls, and to check your SPAM settings on your phone to ensure the number will go through.

Those who have an appointment will need to use the MPEC’s West entrance.

Enter the MPEC facility at the West entrance located on Burnett Street.

Bring a form of identification.

Masks are required.