Wichita County HR director keeps job following email controversy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After a day-long and sometimes heated hearing in open session on Monday, Wichita County Commissioners voted not to fire an embattled human resources director amid controversy questioning whether or not she fabricated an email which is considered a government document.

“There’s been a lot of time wasted on this, from the IT office to the DA office to my time, there’s no reason I would’ve done what they are accusing me of,” Wichita County Human Resources Director Amanda Brumley said.

Brumley said the email in question was sent as a courtesy to the county auditor’s office back in March, making that department aware of an employees’ family medical leave.

However, the auditor’s office reported it never received that email and said it is in fact a requirement and not a courtesy.

“The attachment they can show was created on a certain date on March 6th and that it was attached on March 6, that’s the only thing they can actually prove right now but they also have no evidence that would state that I actually falsified an email,” Brumley said.

This happened during a change in Brumley’s work email profile when she got married.

The IT department searched for the original email but it was not found, then on May 21, Brumley reported finding the email and forwarding it with the attachment which raised questions with some on whether it was the original email or one she created to appear to be the original.

“What threw me off was the email address appeared to not have existed at the time that was sent in March,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gossom said since that email resurfaced on May 21 it has not been found again.

“The whole issue is, did she fabricate an email and really there is not a good reason why she should have, she says that and I would agree to that but we can’t explain where that email is other than if it was created at this point,” Gossom said.

Now that county commissioners have decided to not take action against Brumley she gets to keep her job and Brumley said she is excited to move on.

Brumley had the option of having her termination hearing conducted behind closed doors but chose to have it in the open.

Gossom and Commissioner Jeff Watts voted against dropping the case.

Had Brumley been terminated, commissioners would have then decided if the duties would be taken over by County Auditor Deborah Stevens.