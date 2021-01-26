Wichita County human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Vernon woman

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The indictments were unsealed Tuesday for a Vernon woman accused of human trafficking in Wichita County.

Jandreani Dashimella Bell was arrested Monday, Bell is charged with attempted trafficking of a person and two counts of trafficking of a person. Her bond is set at $150,000.

The indictments also show Bell also faces an offense of indecency with a child by exposure, but that charge is not listed in the Wichita County Jail Records.

The charges against Bell stem from incidents in November and December of 2017.

According to the indictments, on November 18, 2017, Bell brought a victim from Wilbarger County to Wichita County to an unknown man’s house, but the offense claims that “amounted to more than mere preparation that tended, but failed to affect the commission of the offense.”

However, on that same day, the indictment states Bell knowingly transported another victim under the age of 17 to engage in sexual activity with an unknown male.

According to the indictment, Bell had another incident with that same victim on December 23, 2017, where the victim engaged in more sexual activity with an unknown male.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion for additional bond conditions that include Bell wearing a GPS ankle monitor, have no contact with the victims, and not travel outside of Wilbarger or Wichita County. The DA’s office also wants Bell to have a curfew.

In 2019, Bell was charged with indecency with a child exposure.