WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As wildfires blaze across Texoma one organization has opened its doors to help out residents with their four-legged family members.

In a Facebook post the Wichita County Humane Society said that if anyone needs to evacuate their horses or livestock due to fires, they have a few horse stalls that can be used.

In addition to livestock and horses, if any dogs need housing, they said to give them a call at 940-855-4941 for help.

The Wichita County Humane Society is located at 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd in Wichita Falls.