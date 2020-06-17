Wichita County Indigent Healthcare Office closed due to positive COVID-19 case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release Wednesday morning Wichita County announced that the Wichita County Indigent Healthcare Office located at 600 Scott Street has been informed by the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District that an employee has tested positive for

COVID-19.

Upon notification, the office was immediately closed.

The release stated that based on the assessment, the exposure is considered a “low risk”.

The employees identified for possible exposure, have been notified and asked to monitor for symptoms.

In coordination with the Health District, the Wichita County Indigent

Healthcare Office has chosen to close the office until at least June 29, or longer.

This will allow staff to quarantine for 14-days, and allow the county to conduct a health-grade sanitization and cleaning of the facility.

The release also stated that the county will continue to work with current clients and their cases remotely.

New and current clients may call 940-766-8100, ext. 8535 and leave a voice message. Staff will work diligently to connect them with the appropriate caseworker as employees continue to work from home.