WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A recording of a video visitation call between a female Wichita County inmate and a man leads to both being charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Kevin Ellis and Schonda Rogers, who was already in jail, have bonds set at $500,000. A sheriff’s office investigator was notified of a video visitation on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, which he said contained a criminal threat.

According to the investigator, in the recording, Rogers, also known as Schonda Kightlinger, told Ellis to go to a house on Fillmore and do whatever he needed to do to get money from a man named Donny so she could get out of jail. Rogers told Ellis if the man is alone to “go handle your business.” Ellis replied that he would try to do it without having to do that, but “I’m going to have to kill him.” Rogers again said she needed to get out because she was being “jumped” [assaulted] and both of them then got emotional and Rogers again urged Ellis to go get the money or other items of value there. Ellis described preparations he had made, including arranging for a person to serve as a lookout and having a change of clothes to disguise himself, having a “tool” [weapon], and going by the location to see what cameras were in the area.

Rogers recommended Ellis get in the house by first being nice “until it’s time to not be nice.”

Ellis promised her he would go to the house and that he would not leave anyone to point him out in a lineup.

In July, Ellis and Rogers were involved in an alleged assault and attempted robbery of their reported 76-year-old roommate. The victim said he was choked and pushed until he agreed to give them what little money he had and Rogers took his phone so he couldn’t call for help.

Rogers was jailed for a drug charge and interfering with an emergency call and a warrant was issued for Ellis for assault.

Ellis has convictions for injury to a child in 2019 and aggravated robbery in 2022. In the robbery, a United Supermarket employee was punched when he tried to stop Ellis from leaving the store with a bottle of eggnog stuffed in his pants. Police said Ellis pleaded the 5th amendment and refused to give his name when arrested. He was placed on five years probation in 2021 for hitting his 4-year-old son, and prosecutors filed to revoke the probation for numerous violations but his probation was extended.