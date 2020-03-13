Wichita County Jail visitation canceled

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Wichita County Detention Centers will cease all visitation schedules at both the Downtown facility and the Jail Annex Facility effective immediately Friday afternoon.

This suspension is in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

All efforts will be made to allow attorney visitation so as not to impact the court system.

For further information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8676 or Deputy Brien Conner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8678