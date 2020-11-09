Wichita County jailer charged with violating inmates civil rights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer is charged with violating the civil rights of an inmate in March of 2020.

Lt. Ian Mcmurtrie was indicted on November 5, 2020, and booked into Wichita County jail on November 9, and his bond is set at $1,500.

The indictment alleges that on March 13, 2020, while working in the jail division, Mcmurtrie denied an inmate’s right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by forcing his fingers into the inmate’s nostrils.

According to court records, the inmate was charged with resisting arrest and trying to take a weapon from an officer on the same date as Mcmurtrie’s alleged violation occurred. Affidavits state the inmate grabbed an officer’s taser and pointed it at an officer and also at hospital security. A separate officer then fired his taser at the suspect but the suspect continued struggling and was eventually subdued by several officers.

Four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant were also filed, but later dismissed.

We are reaching out to officials for additional information on this developing news.