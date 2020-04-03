1  of  7
Wichita County Judge amends Disaster Declaration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom made an amendment to the disaster declaration order Friday morning.

The amendment includes several changes such as family-owned businesses being told to ship their orders via USPS, FedEx and UPS, and to not go out deliver them.

Food and retail stores customers now must remain six feet apart, both inside and in line to get inside the store.

Those stores must also limit occupancy to 50% both staff and customers included.

“These are not meant to be family events,” said Judge Gossom. “One person from the household should go. Do not take your children to the store and if you’re in a situation that you have to, look at whether that store offers online ordering.”

Stores within the county must have a plan to implement these practices written up by 3 p.m. April 6th if that specific city has not already required such an order.

Lawn and pesticide care are now being held liable by which city they are in.

Flower stores can still take orders and do delivery or curbside pickup.

Please find the fourth amended declaration in it’s entirety below:

If you have any questions, Judge Gossom is encouraging you to reach out to his office or any of the county commissioners.

Judge Gossom’s email is county.judge@co.wichita.tx.us and the office phone number is 940-766-8101

