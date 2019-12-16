Wichita County judge celebrates 30 years of service

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A Texoma judge is celebrating 30 years of service to Wichita County.

Judge Woody Gossom was awarded this morning during the county commissioners meeting.



Before becoming judge, Gossom was a county commissioner.



He said he looks forward to coming to work everyday and that he really enjoyed serving as a county commissioner working directly with the people.

“I enjoyed being a county commissioner, because you worked with people right there at their homes, on the roads, and you did things,” Gossom said. “I’ve always had my home number, my cell number published. They’re on all my business cards. Because i think you ought to be successful and people say ‘boy doesn’t that get to be a problem?’ I’ve very seldom had anyone abuse that or do anything over that time. “

Gossom said he started to think about retiring but when asked did not rule out running for another term.