WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A judicial seat in Wichita County that has been occupied by one man since 1999 will have a new judge seated in it after the current term ends in December 2022.

Judge Woody Gossom announced during the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting on July 12, 2021 he would be retiring when his term ends.

Judge Gossom will be 77 when he ultimately passes the gavel to the next Wichita County Judge, but even with more than two decades of public service under his belt, Gossom said it’s the people that matter most.

“God put us all here to take care of one another and that’s what we’re supposed to do, and that’s what the county judge really ought to be about,” Gossom said. “You can come up with great leadership ideas, great goals, great things, but it’s what you do to take care of each individual, to me is the most important.”

Stepping up to fill the seat Judge Gossom leaves behind are two Republican candidates who will face off in the March 1 Republican Primary elections, Rick Hatcher and Jim Johnson.

Hatcher and Johnson will face off in a live debate hosted by KFDX in our studio beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and lasting one hour.

Get to know your candidates ahead of the debate below.

Rick Hatcher

Rick Hatcher is a lifelong resident of Wichita County, a local businessman, entrepreneur, and a former three-term city councilman.

Hatcher is a graduate of Burkburnett High School and Midwestern State University. He and his wife Missy have two children and a grandson.

Hatcher announced his candidacy on September 10, 2021, and said his experience on city council has prepared him to hold public office.

“After serving on the Wichita Falls City Council from 2006-2013, being a local business owner and extremely involved in the community, I feel that I am ready for this position,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher ran his family business, Hatcher Poultry & Egg, for 35 years, and thinks his experiences there will help him run the Wichita County government like a business. If elected, Hatcher said he will dedicate 100% of his time to serving the people of Wichita County.

“If you’re looking for a county judge who is willing to listen, willing to do everything it takes to earn the respect of the community, then I humbly ask for your vote.” — Rick Hatcher (via Rick Hatcher’s Campaign Website)

Hatcher list himself as a conservative Republican on his website, and said he believes in free-market capitalism, the United States Constitution, the 2nd Amendment, personal responsibility, that life begins at conception, and that secure borders are crucial to the sovereignty of our nation.

As for what issues he plans to tackle head-on, Hatcher had this to say: “We have opportunities now with larger jail capacity that Sheriff Duke and his guys, the jailers, the deputies, they gotta have whatever they need to do their job. If it’s body cameras or whatever their needs would be, we need to take care of those.”

Hatcher admits he has a lot to learn about the county, but said he’s been paying very close attention at the Commissioners Court meetings and plans to visit with each department head to find out what they need leading up to the elections.

Jim Johnson

Opposing Hatcher on the Republican side of the aisle is Jim Johnson, a native of Wichita Falls and current Chief of Staff for State Rep. James Frank.

Johnson was born and raised in Wichita Falls. He and his wife, Sarah, have a 9-year-old son. Johnson said although his family lives in Austin during legislative session every other year, Wichita Falls has long been their home.

Upon graduating from Rider High School, he attended the University of Oklahoma. During his freshman year in Norman, Johnson battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, enduring seven months of chemotherapy and radiation. This year, he will celebrate 20 years cancer-free.

Jim Johnson has served as State Representative James Frank’s Chief of Staff since 2013 and worked for former U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry for five years prior to that.

“My background puts me in a unique position as I have experience dealing with the issues that face local government and elected office in general, while still bringing a fresh outsider’s perspective to the county courthouse.” — Jim Johnson, Republican candidate for Wichita County Judge

On his website, Johnson refers to himself as a “common-sense constitutional conservative” and said government should be humble and mindful that it serves the people, not vice versa.

“Good leadership in local government is essential for our area to prosper,” Johnson said. “I have a heart for the people of this county and a passion for transparent, accountable government that is responsive to everyone who calls Wichita County home.”

Johnson has received endorsements from Rep. Frank, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association, and the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors.

The candidate elected in the Republican Primary on March 1 will go on to face the lone Democratic candidate Janaye Evans on the November ballot.

Several other races will be on the primary ballots. Voters will be selecting candidates to represent the Democrats and Republicans on the November ballot for multiple races, including governor, state senators, and county commissioners.

View sample ballots for both primaries below: