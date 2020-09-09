Wichita County judge pondering Halloween procedures amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some have been expressing concerns about the next upcoming holiday in Halloween.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said any rules coming on the holiday will depend on the trend of COVID-19 cases at the time.

Gossom said his concern is with children and families going door to door for trick or treating and he will wait until it gets closer to the holiday to make any moves.

“That’s really gonna be probably a city decision, not a county decision or maybe even the governor will decide he knows more about Halloween,” Gossom said. “I think we’re gonna have to wait to see where we are. We’ve got this month and a great deal of October before I think that decision will be made.”

Gossom also said as long as county numbers stay low, Halloween should be a go.