Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom hopes people stay vigilant amid dip in numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the beginning of December, the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Wichita County peaked at 42%.

Now, as January comes to a close, the city announcing Friday the county’s positivity rate is now down to just 10%, the lowest since the first week of October.

But Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom hopes people don’t let their guards down because of the recent improvement.

“If we have 10 good days in a row, that’d be great, but we’ve got 10 good days and months of bad days,” Gossom said. “So let’s ease into this, let’s keep our masks on, let’s keep social distance, let’s wash our hands, let’s do all those things until we don’t have this problem.”

Gossom added it’s not hurting anybody at all to continue keeping your neighbors safe.