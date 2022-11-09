WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we brought to you last night, Republican Jim Johnson won the 2022 Midterm Election to become the new Wichita County Judge beginning in 2023.

Johnson beat Democrat Janaye Evans with 75 percent of the votes. Johnson will take over for long-time Judge Woody Gossom who chose not to run for re-election.

Gossom said he still plans on being active in the community by helping veterans organizations and said what he’s actually looking forward to the most is reliving his childhood.

For 24 years, this has been a second home to Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom.

“There are people who have served longer and all but none of the other county judges have served that long,” Gossom said.

Gossom served as a county commissioner for nine years before taking over as county judge, and after nearly 25 years he said it’s time to hang up his robe.

“There is not a better job in the world than being county judge in Texas, I had a man that called yesterday that I’ve known for years and we’ve passed each other, we don’t go to dinner or lunch together but he just took the time to call and say thanks,” Gossom said.

And it’s that interaction and impact he’s had on the community that leads Gossom to believe Johnson will be a perfect fit for the job.

“He’s going to have the time come to him where people will work with him they’re going to try to build their relationship and Jim is a relationship builder, he’s going to come in with his experience both working with a congressman and working for a state representative,” Gossom said.

And although Johnson has big shoes to fill, he said he’s eager to get in and get to work.

“Any time you get fresh eyes and a fresh look at things you can just make it better and that long stability and that time he’s been in office is a great place to start from and I’m excited to just take that mantle and just run with it and see where we can improve,” Johnson said.

And as for Gossom’s future?

He’s got some fresh and exciting plans in mind.

“Dealing with my brother’s estate, I found the Lionel O Gauge model train mom and dad gave me in 1950, and I’m going to rebuild and restore that in our garage and put it up where it’ll be a working model and I’ve got two grandsons that I think will enjoy that a great deal,” Gossom said.

Of course, we here at KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage want to wish Judge Gossom the best with his retirement. There will be a farewell party for the judge at the end of December that will be “invite only”.