Wichita County judges request more help from Gossom

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Two judges in Wichita County are asking for help from County Judge Woody Gossom following a 6 month investigation that was dismissed last month.

In an email sent to Gossom yesterday, county court at law number one, Judge Gary Butler, and county court at law number two, Judge Greg King asked Gossom to preside over the mental health docket and non-contested estates.



Both judges claim the two county courts have more than 3,000 cases pending



The two judges said if Gossom agrees they believe he will be in a much better position to justify receiving salary supplements from the state for judicial duties.



The investigation began when former 78th district Judge Barney Fudge accused Gossom of signing affidavits to obtain salary stipends for judicial duties Fudge claimed Gossom did not perform.



Under Texas law, a county judge is entitled to a salary supplement equal to 18% of the salary if at least 40% of the functions are judicial in nature.



Gossom said he plans to meet with Butler and King this week to address their request.



King and Butler have not responded for comment.