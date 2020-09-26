Wichita County Junior Bar Association helps Texomans register to vote

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With election day fast approaching, the Wichita County Junior Bar Association set up shop at Frank and Joe’s Coffee House in the hopes of getting Texomans registered to Vote.

Though they helped Texomans of all ages, officials with the junior bar association said they also wanted to focus on registering young people because they are the “backbone of this election.”

“In 2020, we’re having a lot of elections. We’re having not only presidential elections, but state elections as well as the WFISD [Wichita Falls Independent School District] bond proposal,” Tina Majdinafab, Wichita Falls Junior Bar Association President, said. “So we’re having elections on all fronts, and it’s important for young people who have to power to vote to get out and vote because it’s their right and they should take privilege of that.”

