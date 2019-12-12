Wichita County jury sentences convicted sex offender

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After 20 minutes of deliberating, a Wichita County jury sentenced Jason Carlile to life in prison.

He was sentenced to life on the first two of the eight total counts. On the remaining six counts, he was sentenced to 20 years and $10,000 each, totaling 120 years and $60,000.

The sentences will run consecutively.

On Wednesday, Carlile was found guilty of eight counts of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a child.

During Thursday’s punishment phase, Carlile’s former foster child testified. She lived with the Carlile’s from two months old to four years old.

On the stand, she said Carlile would sexually abuse her after she would come home from daycare.

She testifed Carlile would assault her in the bathroom while changing her clothes. The victim, now 18, is one of several children the Carlile’s fostered in their state-licensed home.

The prosecution also called to the stand a Wichita Falls police officer who investigated an outcry of sexual abuse made by Carlile’s adopted daughter.

The defense called no witnesses during the punishment phase. During the trial, defense attorney Heather Barbieri of Plano called no witnesses, did not cross-examine any of the state’s witnesses and made no closing arguments.

She also did not call Carlile to testify on his own behalf.