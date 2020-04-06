Wichita County law enforcement center on track to house sheriffs in August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress continues on the new Wichita County law enforcement center as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Building the new law enforcement center during a pandemic is an accomplishment in itself. But being able to put a roof over the foundation that has been laid down is a milestone that Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp is proud to have seen accomplished.

“We poured the concrete cap or concrete roof on the sheriff’s building. So that was a big big step to get that thing in to dry so they can start building the rest of the walls,” Beauchamp said.

The new Wichita County law enforcment center is coming together quickly and there’s hopes of a big move by the end of the summer.

“We should have the sheriff’s office portion of the building up and operational by the end of August,” Beauchamp said. “And it looks like it if their new projections hold out we will have substantial completion of the remainder of the building before the end of the year.”

And with about 60% of the building done and only half of the county bond spent, Beauchamp is happy to be on schedule.

“Right now the building is continuing on pretty much as planned,” Beauchamp said. “Got a new updated schedule from our contractors last week and they’re gonna be a little more aggressive in the building.”

The construction site has also taken measures to make sure their workers aren’t affected by the coronavirus after a local worker had to be sent home with a fever.

“As of today we’ve brought in an EMT on staff to be here at all times,” Beauchamp said. “Make sure we’re checking temperature. Make sure everybody who’s coming on to the site is well and healthy.”

And Beauchamp hopes to keep everyone well and healthy when the sheriff’s office can make their move in August.

Judge Woody Gossom was excited about the progress of the building as well. Beauchamp says the county is looking to repurpose the sheriff’s office as the district clerk’s office once they move.

The jail portion of the law enforcement center is set to open in January.