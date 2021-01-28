Wichita County Law Enforcement Center set to be fully-operational in mid-April

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After years of planning and construction, the brand new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is nearing its completion and should be fully operational by mid-April, officials said.

Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said this building design plays a critical role in ensuring safety and control.

When it comes to improving jail safety, the size and efficiency of a booking room matters.

“[This is] a way more efficient booking [room] where we are not having our different law enforcement agencies waiting in line for hours just to bring an inmate in,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp said he is proud to point out the new Sally Port as the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center prepares to open its doors by mid-April.

And even during a pandemic, Beauchamp said they are prepared with an in-house hospital.

“Things like our hospital and our clinic facilities, having those in house and be able to treat most medical conditions. It keeps us from transporting inmates out into the community. Each time we do that it takes an officer away,” Beauchamp said.

On-site medical services will play a critical role while the county grapples with the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Manager Stephen Jackson said he is no stranger to this.

“COVID did have an impact on our job site,” Jackson said. “We did have crews that would come down with it. However, though we had great protocols in place. Gate checks. Temperature takers. Security.”

One reason why the jail is outfitted with special quarantine rooms.

Other rooms include segregated rooms for inmates deemed more dangerous, padded rooms and more open rooms for more well-behaved inmates.

The total capacity for the new facility is 716 inmates and while officials said they don’t anticipate it ever being that full at one time, they have planned for it.

The capacity also allows for bringing in inmates from other Texas counties and across the nation as a revenue source for the county.