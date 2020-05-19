Wichita County leaders plan for budget cuts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom told county officials to tighten their budgets for next year. This has everything to do with the coronavirus.

Far less money has come into the county. After county commissioners met to discuss the 2021 budget this past Friday, county leaders are re-examining their budget requests.

Because of the lack of paid court fees and fines and tax revenue, Wichita County will have a reduced 2021 budget, and county departments will have to adjust accordingly.

“We’re trying to take a very conservative approach to how we’re gonna budget for next year much different than we did when people submitted their budgets and the economy and everything looks much brighter,” Judge Gossom says.

“If we can come up within the existing budget just find some places to cut cause it’s not very much money in the scheme of the entire budget, then we’ll do that,” Wichita County criminal district attorney John Gillespie said. “But we’ll do our best on that. We certainly will not be asking for any kind of increases this year though.”

“We haven’t really asked for any major things,” Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said. “Normally I do put my ladies in for raises. And I didn’t budget that this year. And I don’t know why I guess maybe a feeling.”

Bohannon said she tries to budget the clerk’s office to the bare minimum and doesn’t have a big project for next year. But the district attorney’s office received a grant for a part-time victim assistant position that they would like to make a full-time position.

“It’s great that we got that grant but making that a permanent position to help child victims of sexual abuse and murder victims’ families and to coordinate that is just so very very important but that was the only small ask we had. But we’re gonna go back and see if we can come up within our existing budget some way to pay for that,” Gillespie said.

“Generally speaking our departments do a good job,” Judge Gossom said. “They don’t run over budget. The sheriff’s the only one that has trouble in that in the jail operation if he’s short jailers, he’s still gotta work people overtime.”

Even with these departments cutting corners where they can, they should still be able to fully function and at the same time, hope for better days after COVID-19.

County commissioners are scheduling times to hear from other departments about their budget.

Judge Gossom also said county commissioners are doing their best not to raise taxes for residents.