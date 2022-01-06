Wichita County man indicted on 14 counts of attempted capital murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man authorities said fired shots at multiple law officers and responders is now indicted on 14 counts of attempted capital murder.

Anthony Kienlen

Anthony Kienlen, 35, has a total of 16 charges related to a standoff involving dozens of officers on Turkey Ranch Road.

He remains jailed on more than $7 million in bonds.

In addition to 11 Wichita County deputies named as facing gunshots, he is also alleged to have fired shots at the Wichita County West Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Assistant Chief, and a DPS trooper.

Kienlen was also indicted on a charge of deadly conduct after officers found one of the bullets in a home north of the standoff. They said the bullet fired by Kienlen went through a metal window frame, through a wall, through a desk, and then lodged in the wall of an eight-year-old child’s bedroom.

A criminal mischief indictment involves shots fired at a Texas Parks and Wildlife drone. Authorities said the $21,000 drone was destroyed.

Deputies and other law enforcement responded to Kienlen’s home on Turkey Ranch Road on October 13, to a call about someone who had cut his arm and was attempting suicide.

Authorities said Kienlen had a sniper rifle and an AK-47 and said he would shoot officers and was willing to be killed.

Kienlen eventually surrendered after talking with negotiators.